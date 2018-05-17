Goa BJP calls Congress 'frustrated' over decision to meet Governor

[India], May 17 (ANI): The Goa BJP state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade on Thursday termed the Congress party 'frustrated' after the latter announced it would push for forming government in the state, on the premise that it was the single largest party in the assembly.

"BJP-alliance has absolute majority. Congress is just frustrated because it is losing its footing in the country. That is why it is leveling all kinds of allegations," Tanavade told ANI.

"When the Goa election results were announced, the BJP was the first to meet the Governor and stake a claim to form the government. They all were sleeping, they didn't have a leader," he added.

Earlier in the day, Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik said demanded that the Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, like her Karnataka counterpart, should invite the single largest party in the state assembly that is Congress to form the government in the state. The party also wrote to the Governor seeking an appointment at the earliest. To this, Tanavade remarked, "They can call even Rahul Gandhi to meet the Governor, this is the only thing left for them to do." The Karnataka Governor's decision to invite BJP to form government in the state has caused uproar among the opposition parties who were not invited to form government in their respective states despite being the single largest party Following the results of Karntataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on May 16 invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government after it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Along with one independent MLA, the BJP has staked the claim at forming the government. However, they are still short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs and have been given 15 days to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly. The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, on the other hand, has a majority with 115 MLAs. (ANI)