Goa: British woman raped near Palolem beach

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): A 48-year-old British national was allegedly raped by unknown men near the Palolem beach located in south Goa, police said on Thursday.

Inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai told ANI that the gruesome incident occurred at 4 am when the victim was walking from the Canacona railway station towards the beach located near Palolem village. The victim's train had apparently got delayed by few hours.

"A 48-year-old lady has complained to the police that while she was walking from local railway station to the beach during wee hours of Thursday (today), unknown persons allegedly raped her after pushing her by the roadside in the paddy fields," said the officer.

The woman also complained that the accused ran away with her belongings after committing the crime, Prabhudesai added. Crimes against foreigners have been on the rise in the state especially after the sexual assault and subsequent death of a British teenager Scarlett Keeling in the year 2008. (ANI)