Goa CM asks cabinet to find solution for mining industry crisis

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday told the state cabinet that the solution for the current crisis on mining industry should be found out within the ambit of the state government. This was stated by state town and country planning minister Vijay Sardesai.

Parrikar, on Monday, had chaired a State Cabinet meeting at his private residence here.

Asserting that Parrikar has said that the solution for the mining crisis should be worked out by the state government, Sardesai told ANI: "I told him that we need to find out a solution for mining crisis as people are questioning us about our inability to solve it. But the chief minister did not elaborate exactly upon the solutions he was talking about. However, he said that since the Centre is not coming up with a solution it is the state which will have to come up with one."

Seeking to restart the closed mines, a mass solidarity candle march was organised from Azad Maidan to Miramar circle on February 8 by those who are dependent on mining for their livelihoods. They also voiced their concern over the government's inaction in this regard. On February 7, 2018, based on a few public interest litigations (PILs) filed by three different petitioners, the Supreme Court had quashed lease renewals. In effect, it restored the earlier position that all mining after November 22, 2007, was illegal. In October 2012, the apex court suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state following a report submitted by Justice MB Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were mined illegally. The report stated that illegal mining was being carried out in conspiracy with the state government including then Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, which had pegged the losses to the exchequer at about Rs 35,000 crore. In 2015, the State government renewed 88 mining leases, all owned by those who were accused of illegal mining. (ANI)