Goa CM back in action

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed office on Friday after returning from the United States, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar, who resumed office after two and a half months, sent out a video message thanking his well-wishers for their prayers.

"As I resume my work, I thank all my well wishers for the prayers and blessings which gave me much needed support and strength to recover," he said.

Parrikar also visited Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji to offer prayers before resuming office in the state secretariat.

Since March, the Goa Chief Minister was undergoing pancreatic treatment in the US. Last month, in a video message, Parrikar said that his treatment was yielding successful results. Before moving to the United States for further medical treatment, Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 following mild pancreatitis problems. He was discharged on February 22, following which he was referred for treatment in the United States.

