Goa CM chairs MADA meet, reviews various projects

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday held a meeting of MOPA Airport Development Authority (MADA) to review various projects at his residence at Doha Paula in the state on Tuesday.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting was attended by Secretary (Civil Aviation), secretary (Revenue), Secretary (Town and the Country Planning), Secretary (Panchayat), (Urban Development) and Director of Health Services.

During the meeting, Parrikar had extensive project review on various aspects of the development of the airport. He further emphasised on the benefits of various economic and employment opportunities that will be generated due to the projects.

The Chief Minister also discussed functional mechanisms required for MADA and approved bare minimum requirement of personnel, the opening of bank accounts and opening head of account in the budget 2019-20, the statement further said. (ANI)