Goa CM discharged from hospital; extends Holi greetings

[India], Mar 01 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Thursday discharged from GMC where he was admitted following mild dehydration.

"Happy to be home. Thanks for your wishes," reads a tweet by the Goa Chief Minister.

Parrikar was admitted to GMC on February 25 after complaints of dehydration and blood pressure.

Earlier, Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 14 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22.

The Chief Minister has also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Holi. "Holi which is the festival of colours is being celebrated by the people with joy, happiness and religious fervour. Chief Minister has urged people to celebrate this festival in its true spirit and wished that it would help in promoting brotherhood," reads an official note. (ANI)