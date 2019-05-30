Goa CM extends greetings on Statehood Day eve

[India], May 29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday extended greetings on the eve of the 32nd Statehood Day.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of our Statehood Day. May 30 is a memorable day in the glorious history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987; we became a full-fledged state of Indian Union," Sawant told ANI.

Recalling the progress the state has undergone, Sawant said, "As a result of our collective effort, Goa has made rapid progress and we have come a long way since the day of our statehood. It's a day to reflect on our achievements and evolve a strategy to achieve our much-desired status of a prosperous and advanced state."

On the eve of the occasion, home compost units were inaugurated today. Speaking on the same, Sawant urged locals to buy these units so that they can treat waste on their own. "Everyone should buy a home compost unit so that they can treat their waste on their own and not throw it outside." He also took the opportunity to urge Goans to take the 'Clean Goa Green Goa' initiative forward. (ANI)