Goa CM likely to return to Goa on June 15

[India], June 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will return to Goa on June 15, according to the Goa chief minister office sources.

Parrikar was in the United States for medical attention as he had reportedly contracted pancreatic cancer.

Last month, in a video message, Parrikar said that his treatment was giving successful results.

Before moving to the United States for further medical treatment, Goa chief minister was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15, following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22. (ANI)