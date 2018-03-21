Goa CM responding well to treatment in US

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): Further treatment on Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has begun and he is responding well, said Parrikar's Personel Secretary (PS) Rupesh Kamat.

Kamat further said that the next review will be done in two weeks.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in the United States of America for further medical treatment.

Earlier, Kamat had said, "As advised by the doctors at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, the chief minister is leaving tonight to U.S.A. for further treatment."

The former defence minister was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15, following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22. (ANI)