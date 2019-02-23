Goa DGP issues directions for safeguarding J-K residents; cautions people on usage of Pak websites

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Goa police has issued instructions to senior police officials for ensuring the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir residents staying or visiting Goa.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Muktesh Chander said, “We have asked top police officials to keep track of security of J-K residents in Goa. We have asked our SP North and South and Special Branch to look after the safety of Kashmiris and act in case of any problem”

He also talked about cyber-security issues and cautioned people to stay away from suspicious websites and mobile applications.

“We are in a digitised world and it very necessary to exercise caution. Unnecessary applications must be avoided. If you visit download sites hosted abroad then your phone or computer may easily get virus. A large number of Indians download songs. There are many such sites based in Pakistan. While downloading them, it is possible that some virus can enter the computer. Someone may hack your computer and misuse it. You buy songs from the market or pay to download, free downloads are dangerous”, he said. Outlining further as to how such websites and mobile application can lead to covert leakage of information, he added, "Smartphone’s have camera, recorder, microphone, GPS. These can be activated by malware or virus. You won’t even know will get your phone on the table will get its microphone activated and your conversation is recorded.” Chander also advised people to not to use social media for rumour mongering. The Goa top cop's remark comes amidst reports of Kashmiris, especially students, allegedly being threatened in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack. (ANI)