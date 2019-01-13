  1. Sify.com
Goa factory blast: 1 succumbs to injuries

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): One of the three persons who were left critically injured after an explosion occurred in a factory here on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

A total of nine people had sustained injuries following the blast, which took place in a cement block factory at Tuem Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Estimated loss due to the blast is reportedly Rs 25 lakh which includes damages to the factory, a car, a tempo, and two bikes.

An adjacent factory also sustained some damages due to the blast. (ANI)



