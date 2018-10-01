Goa: Foreign currency worth over Rs 22 lakh seized

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Goa Customs has seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs 22.3 lakh from four international passengers at the Dabolim International airport. The said currency was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act and FEMA.

On September 29, officers of Air Customs, Goa Customs intercepted the passengers based on profiling, searched their hand baggage and recovered the currency.

During the questioning, the passengers confessed that they were trying to smuggle the currency to Sharjah.

As per the statement, the passengers were moving suspiciously in departure hall before their check-in formalities and could not give satisfactory answers when confronted by Customs sleuths. (ANI)