Goa: Former BJP Minister Mahadev Naik joins Congress

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Former BJP Minister Mahadev Naik on Sunday joined the Congress party in presence of Goa Congress desk-in-charge Chellakumar.

Naik on Saturday told ANI on phone from Shiroda that the Congress workers met him at his residence and requested him to join the party.

Naik was a former minister in the Manohar Parrikar government.

Since long, the Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state, claiming that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's prolonged illness and inability to attend the office was taking a toll on administration and governance of the state.

Chief Minister Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi, and New York. (ANI)