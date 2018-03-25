Goa Foundation seeks probe into illegal renewal of mining leases

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Goa Foundation on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta office here demanding a probe against the illegal renewal of 88 mining leases in the state.

"The Goa Foundation is filing a complaint today with your office in connection with the illegal renewal of 88 mining leases in the State of Goa which led to losses to the State of Rs.1,44,000 crores," read an official statement.

The foundation further assured the Lokayukta to provide full cooperation.

"The Goa Foundation will provide full cooperation to you, including provision of additional documents, if and when required," it added.

The Supreme Court on February 7 quashed and set aside the renewal of all 88 leases. Earlier on March 19, hundreds of protestors agitated against the top court's decision. Several roads were blocked in the capital of the state as people dependent on the mining industry, including truck and barge owners, joined the demonstration. The Supreme Court in its directive said fresh leases would be issued only after the companies get environment clearances. The court also ordered the government to start a fresh auction process. Earlier in October 2012, the apex court suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state, following a report submitted by Justice M.B. Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were illegally mined by a dozen mining companies. (ANI)