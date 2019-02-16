Goa: Francis D’Souza’s mortal remains laid to rest in his hometown

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The mortal remains of Goa’s former Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza were laid to rest on Saturday at his home town of Mapusa.

The mortal remains of the BJP leader were kept at his private residence, here. The funeral mass was conducted at a church and was attended by hundreds of people including Archbishop of Goa, Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao among other senior leaders.

D’Souza’s body was carried from his residence to St Jerome Church in the town by a decorated truck. He was accorded State Honour as the coffin carrying his remains was draped in the Tiranga.

He passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 64. D'Souza was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after undergoing surgery for cancer at a hospital in the US. (ANI)