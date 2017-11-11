Goa: German man suffers cardiac arrest on board

[India], November 11 (ANI): A Medevac operation was conducted on Saturday to shift a 75-year-old German passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest on board a Mumbai-Colombo passenger ship.

The passenger, identified as Konrad Anton, has been shifted to Manipal hospital in Goa where he is kept under the observation of a team of specialists.

Immediately after the incident, a coast guard helicopter and an interceptor boat came to his rescue.

The patient was winched by helo crew from north of Reddi port and brought to an ambulance which was coordinated to wait at Miramar beach closer to take him to Manipal hospital.

There were around 1,855 passengers on board the ship. The doctors said his condition to be stable. (ANI)