Goa: Girl killed in road accident

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl hailing from Delhi was killed in a road accident here on Friday.

The fatal accident took place near Gauravado area of Calangute.

The deceased victim was riding as a pillion on a scooter when it was hit by a bus.

Sharing details of the incident, Goa police informed, "The incident occurred during Friday afternoon when two people namely Shivam Nagpal and Sonal Gupta were going on a scooter. While they were near a restaurant on the main road, their scooter was dashed by a bus bearing Karnataka registration. While both the occupants fell during the incident, the bus ran over the girl riding in the pillion, resulting in her death on the spot."

Police has registered a case under sections 279, 304-A IPC. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)