Goa Governor condoles death of Jayendra Saraswathi

[India], Mar 01 (ANI): Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha has condoled the death of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Jayendra Saraswathi.

"The Governor said that the death of Jagadguru Shankaracharya is a huge loss to the country. She said Jagadguru Shankaracharya has immensely contributed to the protection and promotion of religion and also for the cause of humanity and mankind," read an official note.

"The Governor said that she had the privilege of meeting Jayendra Swamiji many a times. He used to listen to her suggestions concerning society in a very careful manner and used to give valuable suggestions for its execution," it added.

The Governor further expressed her happiness for declaring Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi as the successor of Jayendra Saraswathi. Jayendra Saraswathi, who was the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham passed away on February 28. Earlier in the day, last rites ceremony of Jayendra Saraswathi took place in presence of people who gathered to pay their last respects to Jagadguru. Jayendra Saraswathi was 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and was named by Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal as his successor on March 22, 1954. (ANI)