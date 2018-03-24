Goa Governor extends Ramnavmi greetings

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Governor Mridula Sinha today greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of Ramnavmi.

Talking about Lord Rama' life she said "Ramnavmi marks the arrival of Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar, Lord Rama, who exemplifies perfection and hence is called "Purshottam".

"He teaches us how to be the perfect son, the perfect brother, the perfect husband and the perfect king. His reign in Ayodhya is referred to as Ramarajya, the epitome of perfection," the Governor added.

Further lauding Lord Rama, she said, "He lived his life in accordance with dharma and divine principles and was the embodiment of compassion, gentleness, kindness, righteousness and integrity".

The Governor further exhorted the people of Goa to follow and try to imbibe the teachings of Lord Rama. "On the pious occasion of Ramnavmi, let us follow and try to imbibe the simple teachings of Lord Rama, of fulfilling your duty without any selfish motives, putting other people before yourself and take a pledge to let truth, purity, honesty, humility and righteousness be the guiding factors in our lives. May the celebrations of Ram Navmi this year heralds a new era of enriched peace, prosperity and unity amongst people," she added. Ramnavmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.(ANI)