Goa Governor wishes residents on Goa Statehood Day

[India], May 29 (ANI): Governor Mridula Sinha on Wednesday extended her heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day adding that achieving the status of a separate state was a dream of the state's residents.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa. Thirtieth May is indeed a memorable day in the political history of Goa, for it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union. Achieving Statehood was a long and much-cherished dream of the people of Goa, which was rightfully fulfilled in a truly democratic manner," Sinha said in a statement.

The Governor, who is also one of the ambassadors of the Swacch Bharat mission urged the people to practice cleanliness and make Goa the cleanest state in the country. "As a brand ambassador of the Prime Minister for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, I have been trying my best to see that this national mission becomes a great success. We have to continuously renew and accelerate our efforts to keep our state clean of garbage and filth. This is a matter of culture. We should collectively work to achieve this objective and attain the status of being the cleanest State in India," she added. She also praised the state government and said that it had huge potential for development if the people of the state remain receptive to progressive ideas "Goa has immense potential to become a highly developed State. Goans are highly educated, intelligent and enterprising people who are receptive to progressive ideas and meaningful innovations in the governance system and public life. The Government, I must say, is steadfastly working towards achieving greater progress by over-coming many socio-economic challenges," Sinha's statement reads. (ANI)