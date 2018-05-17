Goa Guv can rectify her mistake by inviting us to form Govt: Cong

[India], May 17 (ANI): Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar on Thursday said that Goa Governor Mridula Sinha had committed a mistake in 2017 by not inviting them to stake claim to the government as they were also the single largest parties in last assembly polls.

His statement comes after Karnataka governor Vajubhai R. Vala invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP), the single-largest party, to form the government in the state.

He further said that Goa Governor has a chance to rectify her mistake now

"In constitution, there is no separate rule for Goa and Karnataka. Though Governor (Mridula Sinha) committed a mistake in 2017 she has a chance to rectify it now. We are confident," Chella told ANI. He further said that they will meet the Governor along with Congress MLAs tomorrow at 11.30 am and stake claim to form the government. Earlier in the day, Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik demanded that the Goa Governor Mridula, like her Karnataka counterpart, should invite the single largest party in the state assembly that is Congress to form the government in the state. The party also wrote to the Governor seeking an appointment at the earliest. The Karnataka Governor's decision to invite BJP to form government in the state has triggered an outrage among opposition parties, who are demanding that the governors of four other states -Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur - should invite them to stake claim to the government as they were the single-largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JDS combine is at 117. (ANI)