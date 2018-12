[India], Dec 13 (ANI): A man died after his two-wheeler allegedly rammed into a vehicle owned by Bollywood actor Zareen Khan in Goa's Anjuna on Wednesday evening.

Zareen made her screen debut in the 2010 Anil Sharma's period film 'Veer' opposite Salman Khan.

She came to limelight and garnered recognition from her item number "Character Dheela" in 'Ready'.

The actor recently appeared in Vikram Bhatt directed horror movie '1921'.(ANI)