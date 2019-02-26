Goa: Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from Goa Medical college and Hospital on Tuesday.

His health parameters are said to be stable but he will continue with his treatment, said an official statement.

He was admitted on Saturday for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.

On Monday state health minister Vishwajit Rane told the media persons, "I just spent some time with the Chief Minister. He wants to go home today, but we have asked him to stay for another day."

Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February 2018. He was reportedly admitted to the cancer department of AIIMS, Delhi on February 1. Meanwhile, he also took to Twitter to laud the Indian Air Force the strike it carried out on Pakistan. "I salute the #IndianAirForce for its daring operations. It is a testimony to the IAF’s unparalleled strike capabilities. The new India under Shri. @narendramodi ji believes in its forces, & makes no compromise on terrorism & national security," he tweeted. (ANI)