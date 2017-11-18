Goa mining case: Former CM Digambar Kamat files anticipatory bail application

[India], Nov. 18 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat on Saturday filed an anticipatory bail application before Panaji Special Court in connection with 2011 Goa illegal mining case, which was allegedly being carried out in conspiracy with the then UPA government in the state.

The court on Monday had issued notice returnable to Special Investigation Team (SIT) but refused to give interim relief to Kamat.

The Goa crime branch SIT on November 15 had summoned Kamat for questioning on November 21.

Kamat, was state Mines Minister when the alleged illegality took place. He had been questioned by the crime branch in the past. In the beginning of this year, the SIT of Goa crime branch had issued summons to former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. In October 2012, the apex court suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state following a report submitted by Justice M.B. Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were mined illegally. The report stated that illegal mining was being carried out in conspiracy with the state government including the then CM Digambar Kamat, who pegged the losses to the state at about Rs 35,000 crore. In 2015, the State Government renewed 88 mining leases, all owned by the very same holders who were accused of illegal mining. (ANI)