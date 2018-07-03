Goa Minister for death penalty for rapists

[India], Jul 2 (ANI): Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday said rapists should be hanged till death.

"This is a very serious matter and strict action will be taken. Rapists should be hanged till death. But in a democracy, it does not happen. It happens in Dubai but not here," Ajgaonkar said.

The Tourism Minister reaction came after a taxi driver was arrested on June 29 for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Goa.

The 48-year-old raped the woman late on Thursday evening near Goa's Dabolim International Airport.

Police Inspector-in-charge of the Vasco police station, Nolasco Raposo told ANI that the victim was on an evening walk when the taxi driver stopped alongside her and offered her a lift. "When she refused, the victim claims that she was forcefully pulled into the vehicle and taken to a deserted area and raped," Raposo added. An FIR was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)