Goa MP seeks Sushma's intervention in fraud case involving localite

[India], April 26 (ANI): Goa Member of Parliament (MP) Narendra Sawaikar addressed a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking her intervention in a fraud case involving a localite.

The letter was drafted after the parents of the victim, Ryan D'Souza, approached him for assistance in proving their son's innocence in the case.

In his letter, the minister said Ryan, who is lodged in a jail in UAE, was recruited to the Exential Group as an Office Administrator in 2014 and was subsequently promoted as a Senior Accounts Specialist in 2016. However, later that year, the company was sealed by the UAE's Department of Economic Development.

"In the following year, Ryan had resigned from his position and decided to return to India. However, on February 10, 2017, Ryan was stopped at the Dubai Airport Immigration with regards to the above case, and has been held in detention since then," the letter read. The minister further revealed that on April 8 this year, Ryan was sentenced to 500 years in prison, and transferred to the Central Jail. Soon after, Ryan's parents approached Sawaikar to help them bring their son back as he was not involved in the fraud. "In view of the above and considering the age of Ryan D'Souza and the nature of punishment accorded, I would urge that the concerned officials may be directed to examine the case and take appropriate steps for his release," said Sawaikar. (ANI)