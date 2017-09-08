Goa NGO writes to Parrikar against illegal hotel of Tarun Tejpal

[India], September 8 (ANI): A Goa NGO on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, accusing him of illegally running a hotel in residential area.

The complaint also stressed upon the issue of noise pollution and highlighted the fact that Tejpal does not have required permission to own a hotel in the concerned area.

Meanwhile, NGO's head Tara Kerkar told ANI, "Tarun Tejpal's boutique hotel is illegal and does not have permission from village panchayat and tourism Department."

"No action taken even after giving many complaints to various department on the persistence disturbance and noise pollution in a residential area from an illegally run hotel at house no. 497 of Moira village North Goa, owned by Tarun Tejpal," the letter added. (ANI)