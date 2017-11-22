Goa Police rescue girl from prostitution, two arrested

Calangute (Goa): A girl has been rescued from a renowned hotel here after police raided the place over inputs of prostitution activity being conducted there.

Two alleged customers have also been arrested in the raid.

Police said on Wednesday that reliable information was received from sources that some girls were being supplied to prospective customers for prostitution purpose at a hotel in Calangute area.

Based on the information received, the raiding team apprehended a pimp from outside the hotel and interrogated him. Soon, the police reached the victim girl and arrested two customers from the room.

During the raid, four mobile phones and Rs. 55,000 were seized by the police from the possession of the pimp and the customer. After the raid, police have sealed the hotel. The victim girl has been sent to a protective home after obtaining order from the sub divisional magistrate. An case under Section 3, 4, 5 and 7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Section 370 of Indian Penal Code has been registered. Furthr investigation is underway.