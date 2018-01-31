Goa: Principal assaults student, case registered

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): A case was registered by Goa Police against the principal of a school in Margao for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student.

As per the information, the boy was first made to stand outside the class and was thrashed brutally by the principal.

The boy, who is severely injured, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police Inspector Kapil Nayak said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

"We received a complaint that principal assaulted the minor boy and threatened him to not come to school in future. The boy is in the hospital and further investigation is underway," Nayak said. (ANI)