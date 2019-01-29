Goa: 'Rahul will visit Atal Setu Bridge after he becomes PM'

[India] Jan 28 (ANI): Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Monday said that his party president Rahul Gandhi will visit the Atal Setu Bridge after he becomes the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Chodankar said: "Atal Setu is a bridge of corruption. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the bridge once he becomes the Prime Minister. For now, there was no point of inviting Rahul to visit the bridge, especially when the bridge was not even fully constructed."

This comes after the BJP got to know about Rahul's holiday in Goa and the party extended an invitation to him to visit the 5.1-kilometre long bridge Atal Setu on the Mandovi River.

"Dear Shri @RahulGandhi, We have come to learn that you are currently on a vacation in Goa. We request you along with all Congress MLAs to visit the Atal Setu, the third longest cable stayed-bridge in India over river Mandovi and witness how @BJP4India is #TransformingIndia," read a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP Goa. Atal Setu was inaugurated by the state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and was opened to the public by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday. The bridge was constructed by the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation (GIDC) and engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro. (ANI)