Goa: Tourist from U'khand drowns at Calangute beach

[India], Sept. 4 (ANI): A 22-years tourist from Uttarakhand's Nainital drowned in sea at Calangute beach in Goa today.

The body of the boy, named Himashu Kumar, was washed to the shore at around 3:40 pm.

Himashu was an IT Professional, working with a Delhi based website development company.

The police said the deceased came to Goa for vacation along with his other two friends. On September 3, he, along with one of his friends, entered the sea, while one of them stayed on the shore.

Himanshu went in deep water and after a strong wave, he was nowhere to be seen. Soon after this incident Himanshu's friends registered his missing report and the Calangute police started searching for him. The panchnama was conducted and body of the deceased has been shifted to GMC Morgue for preservation to conduct postmortem. (ANI)