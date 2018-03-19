Goa: Traffic jam ensue as workers protest demanding renewal of mining licenses

[India] Mar 19 (ANI): A massive traffic jam ensued as protests by mining workers continued on Monday, demanding renewal of mining licences.

With the traffic mess continuing and agitators refusing to budge, Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar went to the Mandovi Bridge, where the mining agitators had laid the siege.

"The government is with you all. We know your problems. I appeal you all to move from here and go to Azad Maidan," said Dhavalikar, who tried to disperse the crowd but to no avail.

On March 18, section 144 was imposed in the wake of agitation call by All Goa Truck Owners, Driver Association, Mining dependents and Barge owners. The apex court on February 7 asked the Central government to start a fresh process of an auction for mining companies in Goa. Earlier in October 2012, the apex court suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state, following a report submitted by Justice M.B. Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were illegally mined by a dozen mining companies. (ANI)