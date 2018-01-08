Goa: Two held with foreign notes worth Rs 43.7 lakh

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Goa Customs' Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Monday seized foreign currency worth Rs 43,70,000 from two passengers at the airport.

One of the passengers was a foreigner, who was intending to travel by Oman Air, and the other was an Indian.

When the customs officers interrogated the passengers, they admitted to smuggling the said amount to Dubai.

The currency was seized under the provisions of the Customs Acts and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the passengers were detained. (ANI)