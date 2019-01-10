GoAir flight develops mid-air vibrations, grounded at Mumbai

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): It was no less than a nightmare for 160 passengers onboard GoAir flight G8 319, as the plane, fitted with Pratt & Whitney engine, developed high vibrations in its engine mid-air.

The Delhi-bound Airbus Neo aircraft had to be grounded back at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

According to GoAir officials, a technical glitch had developed and the rectification work is in progress. After landing, all passengers were immediately accommodated on to another aircraft for their journey to Delhi.

"The crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel. GoAir is committed to the highest standards of safety of passengers and its own crew members," said GoAir in a statement. On January 8, the Ministry of Civil Aviation led by MoS Jayant Sinha had conducted a three-hour-long meeting with Airbus 320 (Neo) Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine makers and other stakeholders including Indigo, Go Air and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). During the meeting, a proposal was put forth to implement fixed and stringent directives for Airbus Pratt & Whitney engines aircraft at the earliest. The Ministry discussed several issues of Pratt & Whitney engines based on the incidents experienced by India's aviation industry in the recent past and sought for the DGCA to issue directives for Airbus Pratt & Whitney engine aircraft. In the meeting, discussions were also held seeking Pratt & Whitney to submit an engine status report to the DGCA in the coming days. (ANI)