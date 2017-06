[India], June 22 (ANI): A GoAir flight from Delhi to Mumbai carrying 155 passengers suffered a bird hit yesterday.

Speaking to ANI, GoAir spokesperson said, "Following standard operating procedure the aircraft returned to New Delhi as a precautionary measure at 11:28 hrs. All passengers were transferred to another aircraft which was airborne at 13:04hrs."

The aircraft involved in the incident was GoAir G8 338.

The matter is under investigation. (ANI)