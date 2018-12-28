Goal of 'Health for All' must be integral to India's policies: President Kovind

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the goal of 'Health for All' must be integral to the country's programmes and policies.

Inaugurating the '12th Global Healthcare Summit' organised by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, the President acknowledged the professionalism and excellent reputation of doctors of Indian origin in the US.

He said that India and the US shared complementarities in the pharmaceutical field - in clinical research, drug discovery and manufacture, adding that both countries can work together to address common challenges posed by lifestyle diseases.

President Kovind underlined that the goal of 'Health for All' must be integral to the nation's programmes and policies. He noted the several initiatives of the central government, which he said were intended to make healthcare in the country more holistic and affordable for all citizens of the country. Earlier in the day, the President addressed the 'Yoga Institute' in the city which is celebrating its centenary. President Kovind said that yoga belongs to entire humanity and should not be associated with a specific community. Underlining that yoga is a means to living a healthy life, the President said that due to the initiatives taken by India, the global community is showing enhanced interest in yoga. President Kovind stated that yoga is an extremely important example of India's soft power. (ANI)