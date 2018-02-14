Goat, sheep married off to celebrate Valentine's Day

[India] February 14 (ANI): The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Wednesday organised wedding of a goat and a sheep in Bengaluru in support of Valentine's Day.

Urging the Central government to declare 'a day off for love', Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj told ANI that 'love is every individual's right and it cannot be taken away'.

Nagaraj also requested the state government to pay people who marry for love.

"We should not object to Valentine's Day because love does not have any community or caste. The Central government should declare one-day holiday for love and the state government should give Rs 50,000 to one lakh to any couple who gets married for love," Nagaraj added.

The goat and the sheep were garlanded with flowers and had their foreheads marked with turmeric. Meanwhile, numerous protests were witnessed across the nation against Valentine's Day. Earlier in the day, to protest against Valentine's Day celebration, Bharat Hindu Front cadres performed marriage rituals between a dog and a donkey in Chennai. Later the protesters were detained by the Chennai Police. (ANI)