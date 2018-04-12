GoBackModi: Black flags, balloons, protests welcome PM Modi in Chennai

The police have made tight security arrangements to ensure safe visit and departure of the prime minister.
The massive protests have forced PM Modi to stay off roads, and depend on a chopper for his schedule. The aircraft is on stand-by to take him to the IIT Madras campus for attending a programme at the adjoining Adyar Cancer Institute later in the day.
Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the DMK, various fringe outfits and Tamil organisations greeted the Prime Minister with black flag protests to condemn the Centre for its failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as directed by the Supreme Court, reported IANS.
Hats off to TamilNadu peoples #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/jUaKdeitWU— Contra (@Sniper_SR25) April 12, 2018
People of Karnataka, he is gonna stab you in the back after elections!! Please do not believe him #GoBackModi— Indignant Indian (@Indignantindies) April 12, 2018
#Modi would be doing a huge favor to the people of TN if he refrains himself from rubbing salt in our wounds by trying to speak in Tamil on stage. It would only be a dishonor to our language and people. #GoBackModi #ஓடிப்போமோடி #CauveryManagementBoard #காவிரிஉரிமைமீட்புபயணம்— Ponni VP (@Madhu7777) April 12, 2018
#GoBackModi Why we opposed Mr. PM @gokula15sai @Jeevan16823196— A.Vimal (@VimalRavishank1) April 12, 2018
1. Anita and NEET2. Neutrino in Theni 3. Methene in Cauvery Delta
4. Sterlite in Thoothukudi
5. Hindi everywhere. No domestic airplane announces in Tamil.
TN is slowly made into a graveyard for Tamil lives and culture
#GoBackModi #WeWantCMB #TNFight4Cauvery #TNrejectsMODI pic.twitter.com/7MgSWGpOtP— Santhappanசாந்தப்பன் (@saandah) April 12, 2018
Oh the massacre. Cops burst balloons one by one which protesters brought against to fly against @narendramodi. @Ahmedshabbir20 @subashprabhu @gavastk @sjeeva26 @Priyan_reports @Shiva_Tweeets @SteveNews1 @sivaramanpraba @Stalin_Tweets @shakti_strength @Vignesh_twitz pic.twitter.com/MQS6Ta13w8— Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) April 12, 2018
If you are in #TamilNadu or in #Chennai these are the scenes you can witness all over the State #CauveryManagementBoard #CauveryIssue #CauveryProtest #GoBackModi #ModiinChennai pic.twitter.com/5yvwJQTSwh— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) April 12, 2018
Protests over the failure of setting up of Cauvery management board has also derailed IPL cricket matches that were to be played in Chennai. Following unending protests on Tuesday ahead of a game, all the home matches of Chennai Super Kings have been shifted to Pune.
On February 16, the Supreme Court had ordered the Centre to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks, in regards to the Cauvery River water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
The non-compliance of the apex court's order has triggered protests across the state.