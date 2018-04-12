GoBackModi: Black flags, balloons, protests welcome PM Modi in Chennai

Chennai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai for the 10th edition of Defence Expo held here, protests were held over the Cauvery water dispute.





Protesters hit the streets with balck flags, baloons and even black pigeons were flown to condemn the Centre' failure over the formation of Cauvery Management Board. The police have made tight security arrangements to ensure safe visit and departure of the prime minister. The massive protests have forced PM Modi to stay off roads, and depend on a chopper for his schedule. The aircraft is on stand-by to take him to the IIT Madras campus for attending a programme at the adjoining Adyar Cancer Institute later in the day. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the DMK, various fringe outfits and Tamil organisations greeted the Prime Minister with black flag protests to condemn the Centre for its failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as directed by the Supreme Court, reported IANS.





People of Karnataka, he is gonna stab you in the back after elections!! Please do not believe him #GoBackModi — Indignant Indian (@Indignantindies) April 12, 2018

#Modi would be doing a huge favor to the people of TN if he refrains himself from rubbing salt in our wounds by trying to speak in Tamil on stage. It would only be a dishonor to our language and people. #GoBackModi #ஓடிப்போமோடி #CauveryManagementBoard #காவிரிஉரிமைமீட்புபயணம் — Ponni VP (@Madhu7777) April 12, 2018

#GoBackModi Why we opposed Mr. PM @gokula15sai @Jeevan16823196

1. Anita and NEET2. Neutrino in Theni 3. Methene in Cauvery Delta

4. Sterlite in Thoothukudi

5. Hindi everywhere. No domestic airplane announces in Tamil.

TN is slowly made into a graveyard for Tamil lives and culture — A.Vimal (@VimalRavishank1) April 12, 2018

Protests over the failure of setting up of Cauvery management board has also derailed IPL cricket matches that were to be played in Chennai. Following unending protests on Tuesday ahead of a game, all the home matches of Chennai Super Kings have been shifted to Pune.

On February 16, the Supreme Court had ordered the Centre to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks, in regards to the Cauvery River water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The non-compliance of the apex court's order has triggered protests across the state.