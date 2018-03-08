Gods bless the land where women are worshipped: Adityanath

[India], Mar. 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there is a tradition of worshiping women, and added that even Gods bless the land where women are worshipped.

"We have a tradition of worshiping women, it's believed wherever they're worshiped 'devtas' bless and where they aren't, that part of land is never safe," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering at the Swaksh Shakti 2018" event here.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Adityanath greeted women and credited them for building a new India.

"Women power is marching towards building a new India,"(sic) Adityanath tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitterto wish women on the occasion. (ANI)