Going to fulfill all my promises: Kumaraswamy

[India], May 25 (ANI): Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumarraswamy on Friday said that he will fulfill all the promises made by him to the citizens of of the state.

Talking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that he is not going to care about the state-wide bandh on May 28 called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issues of farmers' loans waiver.

"The real action will start now, whatever promises I have made to the citizens of Karnataka, I am going to fulfill them. I am not going to care about this threat (BJP to call state-wide bandh on May 28 on the issue of farmers' loans waiver)," Kumaraswamy said.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy comfortably passed the floor test today, after the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Vidhana Soudha (state assembly). With this, he successfully proved his majority in the state assembly. The BJP walked out from the state assembly after BJP state Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa said his party will hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if Kumaraswamy did not waive off farmer loans. The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance together with two independent candidates have 117 MLAs, six more than the majority required to form a government in the state. All the 117 MLAs voted in Kumaraswamy's favour. (ANI)