Gold bars worth over Rs. 29 lakhs seized from Hyderabad airport

[India], Sep 09 (ANI): Customs officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized eight gold bars of foreign origin, weighing 932 grams, and worth Rs 29, 19,956, from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Friday.

The seizure was affected at 7.50 a.m. by the Custom Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, based on specific intelligence.

According to Air Intelligence Unit, the passenger concealed the gold bars in trouser pockets and socks.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)