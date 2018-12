[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Customs Department on Tuesday seized gold jewelry worth Rs. 31.03 lakh from an Air India flight.

The flight AI-976 was operating on Kuwait-Goa-Chennai route. The jewelry, packed in a plastic bag was left in the toilet of the aircraft.

Earlier on the intervening night of December 21 and 22, Customs officials intercepted an Indian man who arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Kuala Lumpur and seized from him gold worth Rs 8.2 lakh. (ANI)