Gold worth over Rs 19 lakh seized at Visakhapatnam International Airport

[India], Mar2 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Officers at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Friday seized gold worth over Rs. 19 lakh.

The officials seized 376.50 grams gold valued Rs.11,67,800 from the possession of one man named Pali Srinuvasa Rao. The officials found that two gold strips were fastened to the metallic frame inside Rao's suitcase and he was in possession of a gold bracelet weighing 21.50 grams.

The second man named Manthadathil Abdurahiman tried to smuggle the gold into the country from Kuala Lumpur by concealing the same in the Rechargeable Emergency light, said officials. After checking his bags, a LED Rechargeable Emergency light was found in which two gold pieces concealed in cavities of the batteries were found. He was carrying two pieces of gold total weighing 250 grams valued Rs. 7,75,000, said officials.

Further examination is in progress. (ANI)