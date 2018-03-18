Gold worth Rs 18 lakh seized from man

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): Secunderabad Railway Police has arrested a person and seized around 500 grams of gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 18 lakh from his possession in Hyderabad.

The accused, who has been identified as Ahmed Siddiqui (43), used to steal gold ornaments from the luggage of the passengers travelling on the train.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok told ANI that the accused was stealing for the last ten years and was arrested yesterday in Rayalaseema express during a routine search on the trains.

A police investigation is underway. (ANI)