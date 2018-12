[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Customs officials on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday intercepted an Indian man who arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Kuala Lumpur and seized gold worth Rs 8.2 lakh.

Elaborating upon the details of the seizure an official statement released by the Commisionerate of Customs stated, "The weight of the seizure is 254.470 grams and it has a purity of 99.90 per cent. Its worth in the market is Rs 8,20,156."

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)