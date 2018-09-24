Golden Globe Race: Commander Tomy rescued

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Golden Globe Race (GGR) skipper and Indian Naval officer, Commander Abhilash Tomy, who got dismasted and suffered a back injury, has been rescued, the Indian Navy announced.

"Tomy rescued safely," Tweeted the navy spokesperson on Monday.

He is in a conscious state and has been shifted to the French fishing vessel Osiris. According to Golden Globe Race website, he will be taken to Amsterdam for a medical check-up.

Commander Tomy is representing India in the GGR 2018 on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya'. The GGR is a race to sail around the globe.

On Friday, he suffered a back injury after the yacht was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea condition in the Indian Ocean. The naval officer is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail Yacht INSV Mhadei. He was awarded Kirti Chakra in 2013 by then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)