Golden Globe Race: Commander Tomy stable

[India], Sep 25 (ANI): Golden Globe Race (GGR) skipper and Indian Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy's condition is stable, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday.

"Kirti Chakra of Indian Navy is stable and doing well. As per initial assessment by the doctor, his back injury is not too bad. Further tests and examination are in progress at the Medical Centre at I'lle Amsterdam. He had his meals and is speaking," Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma tweeted.

On September 21, Commander Tomy was representing India in the GGR 2018 before he had the back injury. He suffered injury after his sailing vessel 'Thuriya' was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea condition in the Indian Ocean, about 1,900 nautical miles from Perth. He was rescued on Monday by a French Fishing Vessel Osiris and was taken to Amsterdam for the medical check-up.

The 39-year-old naval officer is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail yacht INSV Mhadei. He was also bestowed with the prestigious Kirti Chakra by then President of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2013. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)