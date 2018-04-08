Golden Temple to get gold plating on main entrance

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): The Golden Temple, also known as Darbar Sahib, is undergoing a gold plating work on the main entrance.

The task is undertaken by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

However, the main temple is all made of 24-karat gold, which is much purer than the 22-karat gold present in Indian households today.

Earlier in April, the SGPC introduced eco-friendly compostable carry bags for the ' Karah parshad' at the Golden Temple to discourage the use of polythene bags. (ANI)