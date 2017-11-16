Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein says many wish for a 'confirming vote' on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday that many people want Britain to have a "confirming vote" on whether to leave the European Union.

"Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit," Blankfein wrote on Twitter whilst on a trip to London for a client event.

"Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead. Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible. So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there?"

It was not immediately clear what he meant by a confirming vote. A Goldman Sachs spokesman in London declined to comment or elaborate further. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)