  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein says many wish for a 'confirming vote' on Brexit

Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein says many wish for a 'confirming vote' on Brexit

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 16, 2017 21:05 hrs
Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Blankfein speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday that many people want Britain to have a "confirming vote" on whether to leave the European Union.

"Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit," Blankfein wrote on Twitter whilst on a trip to London for a client event.

"Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead. Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible. So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there?"

It was not immediately clear what he meant by a confirming vote. A Goldman Sachs spokesman in London declined to comment or elaborate further.

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features